Man arrested with weapon cartridges at Noida’s Golf Course Metro station

A man was arrested in Noida for allegedly carrying 10 live weapon cartridges into the Golf Course Metro station near Sector 39, Noida, of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line on Sunday evening. He was nabbed 9pm by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who guard the Metro network and later handed over to the Noida police.

The suspect Mohan Shyam, 32, is a resident of Mathura. During the checking at the Metro station, he was found with 10 live cartridges of a .32 bore pistol. However, no weapon was recovered.

Police said the suspect has claimed that his bag got exchanged with that of a relative who holds a valid weapons licence. Police said the suspects claims have been corroborated by the relative.

“Shyam was returning from a wedding in his family in Mathura. His bag got exchanged with that of his relative, who was carrying these cartridges. The relative has a valid licence for carrying a weapon and we called him in for questioning as well,” senior sub-inspector S K Singh said.

However, he added a case has still been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act as the person carrying cartridges did not have a licence in his name. The live bullets have been seized.

Two days ago, a similar case was reported from the Sector 15 Metro station of Noida. A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Sector 20 police from the Metro station on Saturday afternoon for allegedly trying to take a countrymade pistol into the Metro. The gun was detected during baggage scanning.

According to police, the man had denied any knowledge of the pistol and claimed that it would have been slipped into his bag by someone else. A Delhi resident, he said he had come to Noida to drop off his younger sister. He was also booked under the Arms Act.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 03:45 IST