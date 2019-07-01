Wife asks for Rs 30 to buy veggies, man loses cool, gives her triple talaq

The police have booked a man for allegedly divorcing his wife by triple talaq following a heated argument over ₹30 in Greater Noida’s Dadri. According to the woman, her husband allegedly lost his cool, thrashed her and then divorced her when she asked him for ₹30 to buy vegetables.

The incident took place on June 29, police said, adding that the complainant, 30-year-old Zainab, lived with her husband Sabir (35) in Nai Abadi Mohalla in Dadri with their three daughters and a son. In her complaint, she has alleged she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband and in-laws.

“On Saturday evening, my husband Sabir, brother in-laws Zakir and Idris, sister in-law Sama and mother-in-law Najjo thrashed me. They also gave me electric shocks with a wire,” she alleged. “My husband divorced me by triple talaq, spat on my face and ousted me from the house,” she alleged further.

Zainab’s brother Rashid said Zainab called her parents — who live about one kilometre away — for help. “We reached there and found that her in-laws had thrashed her. We took her to a local hospital for treatment and then filed a police complaint,” Rashid claimed.

Niraj Malik, station house officer, Dadri police station, said a case has been registered against Sabir and four of his family members under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). “We have arrested Sabir and produced him before Dadri city magistrate. He was released on bail on June 30. The other family members named as accused are absconding,” the office said.

Zainab has, meanwhile, moved back to her parents’ house with her children. Police said she was sent for a medical examination and the allegation of electric shock was not established in the medical report. Sabir was unavailable for a comment.

