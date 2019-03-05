Man held for raping 11-year-old neighbour in Noida

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl in an urban village in Noida on March 1.

The police were informed of the case on Sunday evening after the girl’s father approached the Sector 39 police station, alleging that his neighbour forced himself on his daughter when she was alone in the house.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Kamesh Chauhan.

According to the police, the girl is 11 years old and is enrolled in class 6 of a private school near her residence.

According to the girl’s father, the suspect allegedly entered his house on March 1 afternoon, when the girl was alone in the house. “Chauhan forced himself on my daughter. She narrated the ordeal when I returned home after work,” the father said in his complaint.

Police said that medical reports of the girl are awaited. They also said that the suspect was acquainted with the girl and using the trust, he allegedly entered her house and raped her.

“We received a complaint on Sunday and the girl was immediately sent for a medical test, whose reports are awaited. Based on the complaint, we booked the suspect under Indian Penal Code Section 376 for rape and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act,” Prashant Kapil, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

“The suspect lives in the neighbourhood and was known to the child,” the police officer added.

The police then arrested the suspect from his residence.

“A team reached Chauhan’s residence and arrested him. He is being interrogated and due procedure is being followed. He will be produced in court,” Kapil said.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 02:32 IST