Man missing from old age home found dead 400 meters away

Man missing from old age home found dead 400 meters away

noida Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
A 70-year-old man who had gone missing four days ago from an old age home in Dankaur’s Bilaspur area was found dead in a nearby farm under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The deceased, identified as Soran Singh, and his wife Kanchan Devi, both natives of Aligarh, had come to the old age home on February 28, since they had no children to look after them. Police said the elderly man went missing on April 2 and was found dead on Monday.

Police have detained two caretakers of the home who were accused of assaulting the man.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that on Monday, locals informed the police that an old man was found dead in a wheat field. “A team from Dankaur police station reached the spot and identified the man as Soran Singh. He lived at an old age home which is about 400 meters away from the spot,” he said.

“A police team visited the old age home for investigation. Primary investigation revealed the man used to fight with his wife. On April 2, a similar incident took place and two caretakers intervened and tried to stop the elderly man,” he said.

Kanchan Devi said that the two caretakers beat her husband. “They slapped my husband and also pulled him by the leg,” she said.

The DCP said that in the process the elderly man fell on the ground and got injured. The same day, the man reportedly went missing from the shelter and did not return. Police said that the old age home management did not inform the police or file a missing person complaint on April 2. The victim’s wife has filed a complaint against the management of old age home.

“The old age home management had said the man had left the premise saying he was going to collect his pension,” the DCP said.

“We have registered a case against the two caretakers under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). We are investigating the matter,” said police.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and report is awaited.

No official in the management of the old age home was available for a comment.

