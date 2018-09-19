Man tries to rape minor niece, arrested

A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece at her home in a village under the Sector 20 police station area, said the police. A medical examination had been ordered for the girl.

According to them , the girl, a class eight student, was alone in her house at the time of the incident. “According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, his daughter was raped by her uncle on Monday. She had allegedly been given sedatives mixed in a cold drink, after which she was raped in the house while the family had gone out,” additional station house officer, Jai Veer Singh, said.

He said the accused, who is a private water supplier, also resides in the same village. “The complaint in the matter came to us Tuesday evening and based on that, the accused was arrested from his home within hours. We are questioning him to understand the sequence of events,” Singh said.

The complainant, a daily wage earner, also alleged that the accused had threatened his daughter to not tell anyone.

A case was registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In another incident, a 75-year-old man was detained by the Phase 3 police for allegedly trying to rape a seven-year-old girl at his home in Sector 71.

The girl, a neighbour of the accused, had gone to his house to offer him prasad. “The accused works as a security guard and lives in the lane opposite to the girl’s house. He allegedly tried to rape her. The girl started shouting after which the accused let her go. She later informed her family who approached the police,” SHO Akhilesh Tripathi said. He added a medical examination was ordered for her even though the family refused to file a complaint. “If the report comes positive, we will file a case suo moto,” Tripathi said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 02:50 IST