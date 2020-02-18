MeT forecasts rain, thundershowers in Noida, nearby areas

noida

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:45 IST

With winters passing through the transitional phase and the mercury rising, Noida and its adjoining regions are likely to experience light rain and thundershower over the two days, even as minimum temperatures will continue to rise, the weather department had said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speed is on the rise due to a western disturbance sweeping the region, while another western disturbance which will strike the region by Thursday night could lead to further rise in wind speed and the possibility of light rains and thunderstorm on February 20 and 21.

Weather analysts, however, said that despite high winds, thundershower and light rains, the minimum temperature will go up, keeping the transition of winter to spring untethered.

“Since it is a transitional phase, the temperatures will not fall. Rather, the minimum temperatures will rise. Back-to-back western disturbances will induce a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, leading to an induced effect over the National Capital Region in the form of light and patchy rains. The winds may also increase, however, the air quality will not improve much due to local emissions and slight rise in moisture content,” Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, against 9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, a day earlier. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, against 26.7 degrees a day earlier.

“The seasonal average has increased to 11 degrees this week, against 10.4 last week. The average maximum temperatures have increased to 24.2 degrees Celsius against 23 degrees Celsius last week. The mercury is on the rise and by the weekend, the minimum temperature is likely to rise to 13 degrees Celsius,” said an official at the IMD.

On Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 11 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“The wind speed is likely to increase on Thursday, from an average of 20kmph on Wednesday to 20-25 kmph” said an official at the IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida and its adjoining regions improved on Wednesday. The air quality index (AQI), on a scale of 0 to 500, for Noida was 232 against 279 a day earlier, both ‘poor’. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 259 or ‘poor’ against 307 or ‘very-poor’ a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 224 against 296 a day earlier, both ‘poor’. According to pollution monitoring agencies, the AQI is likely to improve over the next two days.