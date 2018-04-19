New diversion plan on DND soon to ease traffic from Delhi to Noida

Officials have prepared a traffic plan to reduce congestion on the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway that experiences heavy jams on a stretch leading to exits for Sector 15A and the Greater Noida Expressway, according to the area’s development authority.

Two main exit points on the flyway after the toll plaza on the stretch toward Noida face heavy traffic during peak hours. The first exit leads to sectors 15A and 14A and Udyog Marg.

The second exit leads to Sector 16A Film City. Traffic build-up at the entry of the second exit blocks vehicles travelling straight to the Amaltash Marg Underpass in Noida.

“We are planning to use Jersey barriers to segregate lanes, so that traffic moving towards different parts of the city uses respective lanes instead of crowding one area, where the central verge begins,” said Sandeep Chandra, Chief Engineer of the Noida authority.

An initial survey has been conducted to count the vehicles that cross the stretch every day, he said. The Noida authority has proposed to segregate the vehicles 200 metres before both exits, according to a plan that is likely to be implemented by July.

As per the survey, which was conducted by a private agency for the Noida authority, the daily average traffic travelling from Delhi to Noida on the flyway is 1,01,601 cars. During peak timings, 7,699 cars cross the stretch every hour.

Officials said the exit for Sector 16A could still face congestion because of a steady increase in traffic volume over the years.

“We have to still work out how to reduce traffic or get an alternate route for when vehicles exit the DND towards the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. We get over 10,000 vehicles on this stretch during peak hours and enforcement can only help in ensuring that the traffic keeps moving,” said Anil Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police (traffic).

When the DND Flyway began operating in 2001, it carried about 13,000 vehicles every day for the first year. The traffic volume increased when the Mayur Vihar Link Road was added in 2006. When the toll collection on DND ended in October 2016, the traffic volume on both sides was 1,40,000 vehicles. Nearly 75,000 additional vehicles started using this stretch since the toll collection ended and currently, about 2,25,000 vehicles use the flyway every day, according the operator of the DND Flyway.

Traffic experts say that while Jersey barriers are usually successful, the distances between the toll plaza and the exits toward Noida are short and may hurt the decongestion plan. They fear that if not implemented properly, the plan would end up causing more traffic jams. The distance from the toll plaza to the first exit towards Sector 15A is 400 metres. The distance between the first and the second exit is 200 metres.

“The distance is small and if people miss the lane, they will start moving in the opposite direction or will slow down, creating a bigger traffic mess. Besides, there will be need for frequent signage to inform commuters at different intervals, starting at least 100 metres before the exit. Authorities often skip providing this information,” said Sewa Ram, professor of transportation planning at the School of Planning and Architecture.

He said the Noida authority must begin a pilot project with plastic barricading, as using concrete barriers initially could increase the risk of accidents.