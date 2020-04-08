News of 15 districts being sealed triggers panic buying among residents

noida

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:45 IST

With many misunderstanding reports about the sealing of Covid-19 hot spot areas in 15 districts for a complete sealing of the entire district, residents once more went into full panic and came out on to streets to stock up on provisions and essential items.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that all 105 hot spot areas -- from where Covid-19 cases had been reported -- would be under an intensive lockdown till the morning of April 14. During this period, a thorough sanitisation exercise will be carried out in the affected areas and all essential items will be delivered to the door step so that no one steps out of home.

The news triggered panic among residents and huge queues were spotted outside all major grocery shops across the district with people rushing out to buy provisions.

“A news channel was showing that there will be a complete lockdown till April 30. That is why we came out to buy milk and vegetables to last us for the next few days,” an elderly woman, outside a grocery shop in Sector 75, said.

People could be seen stocking up on essentials. The situation was similar to what had happened on the night of March 23, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Social distancing was forgotten, especially in rural belts of Barola, Harola, Salarpur and Greater Noida, as people clamoured to lay their hands on essential items.

Even shop owners started panicking. A pharmacy shop owner in Sector 75 was seen urging customers to buy all they needed as his shop may also be closed.

“We have even reduced the price of some commodities to clear out stocks before the shop is closed so that our produce don’t go wasted,” the owner of vegetable and fruits shop said.

People blamed unverified news put up on social media for the panic situation.

“I had not even switched on the TV. My wife just said that we would be out of potatoes soon so I should get some more. But when I went out, I saw this huge line of people, trying to stock up like crazy. Even if we have to go on a complete lockdown, the authorities will figure out a way to not let us go hungry. Why do people behave in this manner?” Anuj, a resident of Sector 75, said.

Officials of the district later clarified that only 12 hot spots in the district will go under intensive lockdown. And while all services in their areas will be shut, online delivery of all essential goods would still be available.

Video messages from senior officials in the district urged people to not fall prey to rumours and engage in panic buying.

“According to government regulations 12 areas in the district have been identified as hot spots. I request all the citizens to not to resort to panic buying and maintain social distancing and stay inside homes. Even in hot spot areas, all essential items will be delivered to the doorstep. Please don’t believe rumours. The authority will continue to help citizens through its helpline and app for home delivery,” Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida authority, said.

Commissioner of police Alok Singh said, “People should stay at home. Daily need items will be delivered to homes and there is no shortage of any food items in the district.”