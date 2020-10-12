Noida: 35-year-old businessman found dead in his car

noida

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:54 IST

Noida: A 35-year-old businessman was found dead in mysterious circumstances in his car parked in the basement of his Sector 107 house on Sunday morning, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sundar Pandit who owns a tile manufacturing business. The police said that he was a resident of Barola under Sector 49 police jurisdiction, but also had a house in Sector 107 which comes under Sector 39 police jurisdiction.

According to police officials, they came to know about the incident on Sunday night. “The family did not inform anyone about the death, and it was through social media that we came to know about the incident,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

According to the police, Pandit’s body was found in his car by his brother after which the family called a doctor who declared him dead. The family, however, did not inform the police about the incident and went on to perform his last rites. By the time the police found out about the incident, the cremation was done, the officials said.

“The family members have alleged that he would often consume alcohol. According to them, he must have done the same on Saturday night and then fallen asleep in his car. They further claimed that his death must have been caused due to suffocation in the vehicle whose AC was running,” said Kumar.

The police officials said that the circumstances surrounding Pandit’s death are mysterious, but the family has not filed any complaint and without an autopsy the exact cause of death would remain unclear.

However, a spokesperson for the Noida police said that a probe in the matter is underway despite the family’s reluctance.