Noida authority office sanitized after suspect Covid cases

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:24 IST

The Noida authority on Thursday conducted disinfection drive in its administrative building after some employees were suspected of having contracted the Covid-9 infection. However, the health department is yet to conduct tests of its employees.

Officials said that the authority is disinfecting offices with sodium hypochlorite solution to sanitize the common space.

“We are sanitizing all our offices twice daily — during mornings and evenings — to ensure safety to our employees. We are sanitizing door handles, work desks, chairs and tables, among other furniture, in the commercial, residential, horticulture and water departments, among others,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

The authority has at least 5,000 employees who work with different departments and the Noida employees association has demanded that random tests be conducted on all employees engaged in delivering essential goods, taking care of sanitation and other jobs.

The employees association also alleged that has demanded that there should be random tests of all employees without delay. But the administration was delaying in getting the staff tested for Covid.

“We have demanded that there should be tests without further delay because it will help in containing the spread of the infection. If tests are delayed then people with the virus may end up passing it on to others who are working with them. Some people may also be asymptomatic,” said Dharmendra Sharma, vice-president of Noida employees association.

Contacted, the Noida authority’s senior officials said that testing will be done only of those who show symptoms of Covid-19.

“The tests cannot be done for all employees due to some limitations. The administration will get done testing done of those who show symptoms like fever and cough,” said a senior Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.