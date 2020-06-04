e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida authority office sanitized after suspect Covid cases

Noida authority office sanitized after suspect Covid cases

noida Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:24 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

The Noida authority on Thursday conducted disinfection drive in its administrative building after some employees were suspected of having contracted the Covid-9 infection. However, the health department is yet to conduct tests of its employees.

Officials said that the authority is disinfecting offices with sodium hypochlorite solution to sanitize the common space.

“We are sanitizing all our offices twice daily — during mornings and evenings — to ensure safety to our employees. We are sanitizing door handles, work desks, chairs and tables, among other furniture, in the commercial, residential, horticulture and water departments, among others,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

The authority has at least 5,000 employees who work with different departments and the Noida employees association has demanded that random tests be conducted on all employees engaged in delivering essential goods, taking care of sanitation and other jobs.

The employees association also alleged that has demanded that there should be random tests of all employees without delay. But the administration was delaying in getting the staff tested for Covid.

“We have demanded that there should be tests without further delay because it will help in containing the spread of the infection. If tests are delayed then people with the virus may end up passing it on to others who are working with them. Some people may also be asymptomatic,” said Dharmendra Sharma, vice-president of Noida employees association.

Contacted, the Noida authority’s senior officials said that testing will be done only of those who show symptoms of Covid-19.

“The tests cannot be done for all employees due to some limitations. The administration will get done testing done of those who show symptoms like fever and cough,” said a senior Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

top news
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In