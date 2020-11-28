Noida authority slaps ₹1 lakh penalty on industrial units for flouting waste management rules

noida

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:10 IST

The Noida authority on Friday imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh against two industrial units for causing pollution and flouting waste management rules.

The authority’s health department team, consisting of Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty(OSD); Gaurav Bansal, assistant project engineer, and other staff members reached Sector 60 and conducted a random inspection inside the premises of two industrial units. The teams found that the industrial units were found flouting prescribed waste management rules at their premises.

“The two units were found to be mixing the dry and wet waste and dumping it without treatment. Therefore, we imposed ₹50,000 as penalty on each of the violators. Our drive is to encourage bulk waste generators to segregate their waste and treat the wet waste as per rules,” said Indu Prakash Singh, OSD, Noida authority.

The Noida authority on November 23 started crackdown against the bulk waste generators.

The authority’s health department teams imposed ₹1.35 lakh penalty against three bulk waste generators for flouting rules on the very first day of their campaign.

Noida produces around 900 metric tonnes of waste daily. And as per the Waste Management Rules of 2016, the housing complexes or other buildings, which are built on 5,000 square metres of land or above or produce 100 kilograms of waste per day need to treat it at their premises as they are considered to be bulk waste generators. The authority wants all bulk waste generators to follow rules and treat their waste within their own premises.

This is the first action to be taken against the bulk waste generators ahead of 2020-21 Swachhta survey. The authority wants to improve on all aspects of urban sanitation so that it can perform better in the cleanliness index, said authority officials.