Noida: Body of motorcycle showroom owner missing for three weeks found

noida

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:02 IST

Noida: The body of a motorcycle showroom’s owner who had been missing since October 17 was found in a decomposed state in Sector 88 on Monday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Ankit Kumar, who had gone missing after he had left home in Yakubpur village to go to his showroom in Greater Noida.

Ankit’s family had filed a missing person’s complaint at Phase 2 police station on October 19, the police said, adding that his body was found near Pushta road in Sector 88.

“The body was in a very bad state. It was completely decomposed and the autopsy report came back inconclusive. Forensic experts are working on it and we are trying to identify if there is any foul play in the case,” said Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.

Chauhan said that it seemed as if he had been there for the past few days and the family was only able to recognise him through the clothes. So, a DNA sample has also been taken to confirm the identity, she said.

The man’s motorcycle had also been recovered from that area a few days back.

Police officials said the family has mentioned that he was upset over the past few days because of a failed relationship with a woman of a different caste whose family refused marriage.

“We are looking at all angles. Maybe he was harmed or was a victim of an accident. It could also be a case of suicide. But it is unclear at the moment and a probe in the matter is underway,” said the SHO.

She said that a case will be registered as soon as the family files a complaint.