Noida: CBSE exams begin, students say English paper was a breeze

The Central Board of Education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 board exams began on Monday. Class10 students said they are happy that the board exams have been reintroduced in class 10.

A majority of Class 12 students who took the first exam — English— on Monday found the paper easy.

“Today was the first paper and I felt somewhat nervous. When I opened the question paper, it appeared lengthy but I finished the exam 20 minutes before time and answered all questions,”Vikram Aditya, a class 12 student of Amity International School, said.

Another class 12 student, Muskan Joshi from Vishwa Bharti Public School, said, “I was tense about the exams. Completing the first English paper before time relieved some of that stress for me.”

Class 12 student Eshna Airon, from Apeejay School, said, “The English paper has never been a problem for me. Today, I completed it half an hour before time. I expect to score good marks in English. “

Even those who were not “too comfortable” with the language found the paper to be easy. “I was certain that I will not be able to answer more than 80% of the questions within the stipulated time. But I completed all questions 10 minutes before time,” Kushal Nagar, a class 12 student of Lord Mahavira School, said.

His classmate Manish Yadav echoed his view and said the paper to “easy”.

Class 10 student Deepak Kumar from Sanjay Balvidyalaya, Ram Diwakar from DAV School and Raj Bhat from Delhi Public School said on Monday, there was no class 10 exam. Their D-Day is on Tuesday. But for students of class 10 vocational courses, the exams started on Monday.

They all felt happy that Board exams have been reintroduced in class 10. “Board exams are a must, otherwise, we lose interest in studying and competing with one another,” D Sharma, a class 10 student of Sunriseville School, said.

School managements said have prepared students to de-stress themselves and answer all questions within the given time.

“We have trained students to answer questions in the minimum words possible and by listing all details sought in the question. Normally, students write lengthy answers even for questions where even one or two sentences would suffice. Further, students have been trained to practice yoga for two minutes before each exam to relieve stress,” Jasmine Gandhi,director,Billabong High International School, said.