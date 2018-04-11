Noida: District admin seeks Rs433.5 crore to improve air quality

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar has submitted a proposal, seeking Rs433.5 crore to implement the Air Pollution Abatement Action Plan, to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The proposal has been submitted by the district magistrate BN Singh.

“In a meeting of a high-level task force constituted for management of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on February 20, we were asked to prepare a proposal and also mention funds the district needs to implement the action plan. We have submitted a detailed proposal for the same. We will take every possible measure to ensure clean air,” Singh said.

On Wednesday, a final proposal for strengthening the infrastructure to implement the action plan was submitted after departments and authorities concerned had submitted their inputs.

The estimate of Rs433.5 crore is required for purchasing vehicles and machinery essential for monitoring and controlling air pollution, operation and maintenance of the same and issuing contracts.

Officials said they have set winter 2019 as the target to implement the plan.

Strengthening of air quality monitoring network, increasing existing network/length of roads covered by mechanised sweepers, increasing network of water sprinklers for dust suppression, increasing green areas by developing vertical gardens as well as covering unpaved areas with green belts to suppress dust and covering stretches with interlocking/paver bricks/tiles, where ever possible, needs to be done for implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

UPPCB has sought Rs6.3 crore for strengthening air quality monitoring network. The Noida authority has sought Rs192.50 crore (for a five-year contract) to increase existing network/length of roads covered by mechanised sweepers and Greater Noida authority sought Rs2 crore for the same.

To increase the network of water sprinklers for dust suppression, Noida authority has sought Rs8.84 crore to buy vehicles and equipment and Rs54,46,80,000 for operations and maintenance. The Greater Noida sought Rs1.79 crore for the same. The fire department has asked for more three fire tenders but did not provide a quotation.

For increasing green areas and covering unpaved areas with green belts, the Noida authority sought Rs26.8 crore (five-year plan) and the Greater Noida authority sought Rs6.4 crore for vertical gardens & composting pits.

To cover roads with interlocking/paver bricks/tiles, the Noida authority sought Rs134.4 crore, which will cover 80 sectors.

The district administration also raised the issue of solid waste management in the district. It suggested the development of a mechanism by which municipal solid waste from individual domestic households and upcoming residential societies is collected, segregated, recycled and only inert material is sent to a scientifically developed sanitary landfill.

Officials said that development of a secure, sanitary landfill site for disposal of municipal solid waste is important. “Presently, around 900-1,000 tonnes of waste generated per day is being disposed of in low-lying areas as no landfill site has been developed. An area of around 125 acres in Astoli village of Greater Noida has been earmarked for development of a landfill site but no development has happened on site, barring construction of a boundary wall,” the proposal stated.

“One C&D waste site for processing and disposing of waste has been earmarked in Noida area and it will be established in due course of time, but considering large-scale construction activities and future prospects, C&D waste processing and disposal site may also be developed in Greater Noida or the Yamuna Expressway area,” the proposal stated.

The viability of providing U-turns/underpasses for heavy traffic should be worked out keeping in view the feasibility of districts adjacent to Delhi and not for Delhi in isolation, the proposal stated.

“Agricultural crop residue burning is one of the major sources of air pollution in October and November, depending on harvesting and sowing cycle. It is important to make farmers aware and support them by giving machinery such as happy seeders, rotavators, etc., and assist them by introducing a scheme to incentivise them for not burning crop residue,” the proposal stated.