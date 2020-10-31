Noida: Four held for burglaries, 60 mobile phones recovered

noida

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:57 IST

Noida: Four men of a gang were arrested on Saturday for allegedly being involved in several cases of theft and burglary in Noida and Ghaziabad. The police have recovered 60 stolen phones from them.

The suspects were identified as Bharat Singh and Sajid, both residents of Delhi, and Sahadat and Abdul Mateen, both from Ghaziabad. According to the police, the four were nabbed by a team from the Sector 24 police station from near the Morna bus stand following a tip-off. All four are in their mid-twenties and educated, said the police.

“The suspects would break into shops and industrial units to steal valuables in bulk which they would then sell,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that they have recovered 60 stolen mobile phones from the suspects, along with one laptop, one countrymade pistol and two knives. Of the 60 phones, 33 have been traced to a burglary at a mobile store in Ghaziabad’s Loni area earlier this month, the police said.

“We are looking for other cases in which the suspects may have been involved,” said the DCP.

The officials said that the gang seems to have only the four members now, but they are on the lookout for the buyers to whom they sold the stolen goods. Their criminal history is also being verified and the police suspect them to have been active for the past at least six months.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.