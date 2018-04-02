Noida-Greater Noida road to be completed in 10 days

The Noida authority is set to complete work on a 1.2-kilometre road stretch, which will boost connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, in 10 days, officials said.

Work on the road that connects Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) expressway with sectors 115, 117 and Sorkha village, among other areas, could not be completed for several years, officials said.

Motorists, who travel between Noida and Greater Noida, will be benefited once this road is opened. The authority started work on this road in the last week of March following residents’ demands.

“We have a target to complete work on this road in the next 10 days and open the same for public use. Work on this road was suspended for multiple reasons, including the ban on hot mix plants by the National Green Tribunal. Now, there is no hurdle that can delay this road work,” Hom Singh Yadav, chief engineer of the Noida authority, said.

Once the stretch is complete, motorists travelling from sector 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 115, 116, 117 and other areas to Greater Noida will get immensely benefited, said officials.

Residents of sectors 76, 77 and 78 had also recently met with the Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, seeking his intervention in this issue.

“We face snarls at the Sector 71/51 traffic intersection, Sector 51/72 intersection and Noida-Greater Noida West road while travelling to Greater Noida. Travelling through the existing route takes time because of vehicular pressure. We had requested Pankaj Singh to expedite the work on this road. Now, we hope the road will be opened shortly,” Davendra Singh, a resident of Sector 77, said.

The FNG expressway connects Sector 115 with Noida-Greater Noida West road at Sector 123. Once the stretch is completed, the road that connects Sector 77/115 with the FNG road will be ready for use.

“The FNG stretch was of no use for residents of Sorkha, sectors 74, 75, and other nearby areas. But after this stretch is complete, we will be able to save around 30 minutes and travel smoothly without facing congestion,” Vishal Mathur, a resident of Sector 76, said.