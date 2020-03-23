Noida, Greater Noida shut their offices to public

noida

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:02 IST

The Noida and Greater Noida authorities have announced a total shutdown of their administrative offices till March 31, after the state government ordered a lockdown of 15 districts, including Gautam Budh Nagar, to check the spread of coronavirus. The departments of water supply and sanitation, which are classified as ‘essential services’, will continue to function.

“We have decided to shut the offices for visitors till March 31, 2020, after the state government and the Government of India orders to check the spread of Covid-19. Strict action will be taken against persons visiting the office, in violation of orders. To maintain the uninterrupted water supply and provide other essential services to residents, our water and health departments will continue to function,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The Noida authority’s office is located in Sector 6, while the main offices of the Greater Noida authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’ are in Knowledge Park-IV and Greater Noida’s Omega-I, respectively. There is a daily footfall of 2,000, 1,000 and 500 people, respectively, in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway offices.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, RK Tiwari, has directed top officials to take action if more than five persons are gathered at any place. He also ordered officials to ensure sanitisation of the cities, maintain a watch on visitors from other states, shut all parks and continue uninterrupted supply of vegetables, rations and other essential food items to all localities.

“We have created 32 teams, comprising 4,500 staff members, who are engaged in disinfection duties, water supply and ensuring a successful lockdown,” said Maheshwari.

Noida residents can call the three helplines — 120-2425025/26/27 — for services, such as water supply issues, sanitation problems and disinfection of public spaces, during the lockdown.

“We have ordered the shutdown of all city parks so that people, especially children and elders, do not visit these places. This is a crucial time and we cannot take any chances to check the spread of Covid-19. We have deployed 100 teams, with 500 staff members, for round-the-clock jobs to sensitise public and provide services,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.