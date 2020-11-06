e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida: Man booked for rape of minor daughter

Noida: Man booked for rape of minor daughter

noida Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: A 40-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter, the police said.

According to the Noida police, the girl’s mother had filed a case last week in Delhi, and later the Delhi police transferred the matter to Noida Phase 3 police station on Thursday.

Jitendra Deekhit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station, said that the couple lived with their 11-year-old daughter in Chijarsi village in Noida. “Recently, the family shifted to Delhi. The suspect works in a Noida factory. The woman and her husband had some domestic dispute. The woman filed a complaint with women’s cell in Delhi alleging her husband raped their daughter last month,” Deekhit said.

The Delhi police registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and later transferred the matter to Noida, the police said, adding that the incident took place when the family was living in Noida.

“On Thursday, the matter was transferred to Noida police as a Zero FIR. The Delhi police told us that they took the victim for medical examination but the family refused for internal examination. We have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. We have called the suspect to join investigation on Saturday,” Deekhit said.

