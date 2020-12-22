e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida: Man gets life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping minor girl

Noida: Man gets life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping minor girl

noida Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:42 IST
Kapil Datta
Kapil Datta
         

GREATER NOIDA: A local Gautam Budh Nagar court has awarded life imprisonment to a 22-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a minor girl more than two years ago. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the accused, special public prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The victim’s father had lodged an FIR at Noida Phase 2 police station on April 3, 2018, stating his 14-year-old daughter was enticed by neighbour Rohit Singh. The father further stated in the FIR that Rohit wanted to forcibly marry his daughter and used to threaten the family. An FIR under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was lodged.

The victim, a class 8 student at the time of the incident, had said that the accused forcibly married her and then raped her.

On April 5, 2018, the police had recovered the victim and got her statement recorded. The victim in her statement stated that Rohit had called her to a market and from there he took her to Aligarh and forcibly married her at a temple. Then he took her to his relative’s house and raped her, and the next day he left her at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida from where the police took her to police station, the victim said in her statement. The police had called her parents at the police station and got her medical examination done.

Police also recorded victim’s statement before a magistrate on April 16, 2018. Later, the police had added IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the FIR. On April 27, accused Rohit had surrendered before the police. A charge sheet was filed against the accused on July 10, 2019.

“Additional District Judge Niranjan Kumar today held accused Rohit Singh guilty, and awarded life imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 under the POCSO Act. Under sections 363 and 366, imprisonment of five years each and a penalty of ₹5,000 each has been awarded. Under section 506, three years’ imprisonment has been awarded to the accused. All imprisonments will go concurrently,” said JP Bhati, special public prosecution.

