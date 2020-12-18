e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida: More than 5,000 Covid-infected patients cured in home isolation so far

Noida: More than 5,000 Covid-infected patients cured in home isolation so far

noida Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:30 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
         

About 93% of the 5,402 Covid-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar who were permitted to be treated at home had recovered till Friday. Of the active 699 patients, over half are under home isolation.

Till Friday, the district had recorded 24,484 total cases and a recovery rate of 96.47%.

Since July 25, the Uttar Pradesh government had allowed asymptomatic patients to recover at home instead of being shifted to a Covid care center. Doctors say being at home helped patients recover faster and more people would test for the virus.

District additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr Lalit Kumar said: “To be on the safer side, a patient is shifted to a Covid-dedicated hospital in case the pulse rate is very low or spikes a high fever. We also look out for oxygen saturation rate, which should not go below 95%, or symtoms such as cough, respiratory problems or other complications. So far, we had referred 220 home isolated patients to different Covid-19 hospitals, but all of them recovered too. None of the home isolated patients in the district has succumbed to the virus till date.”

On the other hand, GB Nagar district CMO Dr Deepak Ohri, said that the rapid antigen kit testing in the recent past indicates that the rate of Covid-19 spread in the district has slowed down significantly.

“From the 21,664 rapid antigen tests conducted from December 10 to December 18, only 63 samples tested positive. Even in the over 20,000 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR, considered the most accurate) samples collected during this span of time, only 294 samples returned positive,” he said.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that keeping the number of active cases low was priority and they had done it through continuous ‘track, test and treat’ method.

“Our health workers are doing a commendable job in testing and surveillance. Our case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.35%, too, is much better than the state’s CFR of 1.41%. The health workers have been asked to intensify surveillance and testing in those areas which have been identified as critical hotspots,” he said.

