Noida: Plogging campaign begins for Swachhta survey 2021

noida

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:40 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday said that it has formed teams for each sector with an aim to ensure proper cleanliness and have sought support from residents to perform better in the upcoming Swachhta Survey 2020-21.

The survey is scheduled to be started from January beginning and close by January-end next year. The authority has formed teams of officials so that it can spread awareness about the survey among people and also improve cleanliness in each nook and corner of the city, said officials.

“The teams will work in coordination with circle officers, residents’ welfare associations (RWA) and all socially active people in respective areas. The objective is to address all kinds of problems of each sector and improve the sanitation system and other civic services,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The officials said that the authority will conduct the drive to reach out to RWAs, individuals, and other stakeholders under its old campaign – plogging. The authority had started plogging campaign in 2019 before the Swachhta survey 2019-20. Under this, the authority’s teams walk in a particular sector, meet residents and discuss about all issues that prevail in that respective area, and address the issues. Now, the authority will start the plogging campaign for 2020-21 Swachhta survey, said officials.

“Under this campaign the authority’s teams for each sector will walk in each sector from 8am to 10am on Saturdays and Sundays of every week. The teams will consist of officials from the civil department, water department, engineering, health and other departments,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the Noida authority, heading the health department.

These teams will interact with people and address all issues related with roads, parks, sewers, drainage and sanitation, among others.

There are three categories of issues - short term issue, mid-term and long term problem, said officials.

“The teams will address the grievances which can be solved in a short time, immediately. The issues such as road repair, park maintenance and other issues will be addressed immediately. If any work needs longer time such as six months to one year then it will be addressed accordingly,” said Mishra.