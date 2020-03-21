Noida police readies for Sunday lockdown

noida

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:47 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh Saturday said in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, no residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) will be allowed to make their own set of rules, which is not in accordance with the Epidemic Act.

Referring to restrictions, reportedly imposed by some RWAs, Singh said precautionary steps are always a welcome move. “The call made by the prime minister is for a larger cause. The police and the administration will act legally and firmly, in case any organisation or individual is found deliberately causing nuisance. No rules or restrictions, which are above the law, is acceptable. We can’t impose restrictions that frighten people,” he said.

About the arrangements made for Sunday’s lockdown, the police chief said that adequate personnel and vehicles will be deployed at all vantage points in the district. “There will complete coordination of all rapid action teams with the civil and health services, at all places, through technology and virtual meetings,” he said.

Singh further said at all designated health centres, special teams have already been deployed. “We have tested this system over last few days and additional deputy commissioner of police Ankur Aggarwal has been made the coordinating officer of these teams,” he said.

Stating that Section 144 of CrPC has already been promulgated in the district on March 18, Singh said police teams are adequately prepared for all those who have any physical or mental illness. “Our teams will be equipped with special hazmat suits and other essential protective gear. They will also be assisted by a team of the state disaster response fund (SDRF),” he said.

About the movement of private security guards Sunday, the CP said, “They are also responsible for maintaining security. All those on essential services and with their certified identifications will be allowed to move to their specific workplace without any problem,” he said.

Singh, who reviewed the strategy for Sunday’s lockdown, said organisations and groups, who are volunteering to enforce self-regulations are welcome. “But, it mustn’t cross the limits of law,” he said.