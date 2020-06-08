Noida records its ninth Covid-19 death, total count crosses 650-mark

noida

Updated: Jun 08, 2020

The sample reports from National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), on Monday, confirmed that a 73-year-old male patient, who died at Sharda Hospital on June 5, was Covid-19 positive. With this, the total count of deaths due to coronavirus has reached nine in Gautam Budh Nagar district, health officials said.

The deceased was also reported to be suffering from chronic kidney and coronary artery diseases, the officials said. The immediate cause of the death of the patient, a resident of Salarpur, however, has been given cardio respiratory failure by the health officials.

With 21 new positive cases on Monday, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases has now gone up to 653 in the district.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that of 653 positive cases till Monday evening, 423 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, while nine patients have so far lost their lives. “Apart from it, 48 others have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 221 active cases,” he said.

The CMO further said 10 patients were discharged after being cured on Monday from Sharda Hospital. “Besides, 20 patients, who were tested ‘false’ positive by private laboratories and later admitted to Kailash hospital, were also released,” he said.

Ohri also said that the NIB laboratory reports of a 70-year-old male patient from Jewar and 25-year-old female patient from Muradnagar, who also died on June 5 at Sharda Hospital, confirmed that both of them were Covid-19 negative.

He said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Monday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 654 patients were screened today and 13 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of 48 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said that while 15 of them are from Delhi, one patient each from Haryana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While six patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 24 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including seven each from Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.