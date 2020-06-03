Noida residents get together to cycle for a healthier lifestyle

noida

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:38 IST

A group of residents from various sectors of Noida came together on Wednesday morning to cycle over 30 kilometres in order to promote a healthier lifestyle even as the city enters the first phase of the unlock.

The residents decided to spread the message of the benefits of physical exercise while ensuring social distancing on the occasion of world bicycle day.

“Cycling is one of the best forms of exercise and it helps maintain social distancing. It’s much more efficient than walks in parks or gyms where it might not be possible to keep people at a distance. The idea was to highlight how important it is to stay healthy so that it boosts immunity while also ensuring ways to keep us safe from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, a resident of Sector 34, who was a part of the cycling crew, said.

The group started cycling from Sector 50 and rode all the way to the Sector 145 Metro station via the Noida-Greater Noida expressway and back, covering the 30-kilometre distance in an hour-and-a-half.

“During these times, social distancing is the key to staying safe. Staying at home for more than two months has further highlighted the importance of health and fitness, and cycling is a sport which ensures both social distancing and fitness. It’s environment friendly and improves both lung and brain health, decreases stress and improves joint mobility,” Rajiva Singh, a resident of Sector 50, said.

Residents said that even wearing a mask while cycling does not feel like a hindrance.

The group said it hopes to get together repeatedly on weekends for similar outings.