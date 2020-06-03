e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida residents get together to cycle for a healthier lifestyle

Noida residents get together to cycle for a healthier lifestyle

noida Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:38 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

A group of residents from various sectors of Noida came together on Wednesday morning to cycle over 30 kilometres in order to promote a healthier lifestyle even as the city enters the first phase of the unlock.

The residents decided to spread the message of the benefits of physical exercise while ensuring social distancing on the occasion of world bicycle day.

“Cycling is one of the best forms of exercise and it helps maintain social distancing. It’s much more efficient than walks in parks or gyms where it might not be possible to keep people at a distance. The idea was to highlight how important it is to stay healthy so that it boosts immunity while also ensuring ways to keep us safe from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, a resident of Sector 34, who was a part of the cycling crew, said.

The group started cycling from Sector 50 and rode all the way to the Sector 145 Metro station via the Noida-Greater Noida expressway and back, covering the 30-kilometre distance in an hour-and-a-half.

“During these times, social distancing is the key to staying safe. Staying at home for more than two months has further highlighted the importance of health and fitness, and cycling is a sport which ensures both social distancing and fitness. It’s environment friendly and improves both lung and brain health, decreases stress and improves joint mobility,” Rajiva Singh, a resident of Sector 50, said.

Residents said that even wearing a mask while cycling does not feel like a hindrance.

The group said it hopes to get together repeatedly on weekends for similar outings.

top news
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In