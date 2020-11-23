Noida set to develop services for visitors in parks, to invite bids

noida

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:41 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said it has started the process to select agencies that will set up food courts, restaurants and other commercial services for visitors at two major parks ready to open for public use.

The authority wants to set up food courts and other commercial vends at Biodiversity Park in sector 91, Medicinal Park in sector 91, Express View Park in sector 93 and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in sector 150.

As people have started visiting these parks, the authority wants to develop facilities for them, officials of the Noida authority said.

The authority started the process of inviting bids from interested agencies from November 20. The last date to submit the forms online at its website noidaauthorityonline.com is December 5.

“Any interested agency can submit its documents to participate in an e-auction either manually by December 3 or online forms will be uploaded by December 5,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

Once the forms are submitted or uploaded, the applicants can submit their bids on December 10 from 11am to 2pm on its website. Under this scheme, the authority will offer its kiosks, restaurant and food plaza space on rent.

“Whosoever will submit the highest bid will get the space on rent to run the services required in these city parks. We want to offer all necessary services to visitors at these city parks, which will witness a huge rush in the time to come. These four parks will emerge as hot spots for family picnic activities after these facilities are in place,” said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media.

There are four kiosks, each having an area of 62.175 square metres at the Biodiversity Park in sector 91. The food plaza has an area of 230 square metres.

The Expressway View Park restaurant has an area of 93 square metres and the Bhagat Singh Park has the biggest food plaza space with 828.20 square metres, officials said.