Noida traffic cop tries to stop speeding car, driven on bonnet for 5km

A Noida traffic police constable found himself perched precariously on the bonnet of a Maruti Swift car as it sped on for five kilometres on Wednesday before being stopped at a hurriedly made roadblock.

The incident took place when the constable, Mahboob Ali (30), tried to stop a car that was speeding on wrong side near Sector 31-25 crossing.

Constable Ali received injuries on his knees and had a close shave, as the car driver — Sher Khan (28), a resident of Bisada village in Jarcha — was forced to stop by some locals, who gave chase and blocked the road by parking their bikes.

Khan was later arrested from the spot.

Traffic constable Ali said that the incident took place when he was on routine checking duty at Sector 31-25 crossing. “A grey colour Maruti Swift was speeding on the wrong side. I signalled the driver to stop, which he did. The driver stopped the car, came out and started abusing me. I asked for the vehicle’s papers, for which he jumped back on to the driver’s seat to retrieve the required documents,” Ali said.

Ali was standing in front of the car when Khan suddenly started the vehicle and hit him. “He tried to run me over just to escape a challan. I immediately jumped on the car’s bonnet to save my life,” Ali said.

The suspect, instead of stopping, continued driving the car for almost five kilometers, even as Ali screamed for help. Near Sector 70, some people noticed Ali perched on the car’s bonnet.

“Some bikers who were passing by noticed the constable on the car’s bonnet. “Two of the bikers – Ashok Kumar and Pankaj – chased the car. They later overtook the car and parked their bikes in front of car, forcing it to stop,” Ali said. The traffic cop was rescued.

The locals then caught hold of the accused and informed police. A team from Phase III police station reached the spot and arrested Khan.

Harinandan Sharma, SHO Phase III police station, said a case has been registered under various sections of IPC. “We seized the car and arrested the accused. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Sharma said.

First Published: May 31, 2019 09:00 IST