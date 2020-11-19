Noida: Woman alleges blackmail by husband over divorce, FIR filed

noida

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:45 IST

Noida: A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was blackmailed by her husband for over Rs 25 lakh when she approached him for divorce, said the police. A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station in this regard.

The woman has filed a complaint against her husband, who is a 32-year-old gym instructor, as well as his maternal uncle and friend. The complainant stated that she first met the suspect in December 2019 at a gym in Delhi.

“He was a dedicated instructor and directed me for fitness training and diet control. We were on good terms and would sometimes help him financially. But he never shared details about his family, except to say that his father had passed away. In April 2020 he asked me to marry him,” stated the woman.

However, he did not want to include the woman’s family in the wedding. “I kept using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to avoid discussing this but he kept pushing me. One day when I met him in May, he surprised me with traditional wear and took me to a temple in Delhi. I even asked him how the temple was open during the lockdown and he said that the priest was an acquaintance. A friend of his was there who acted as a witness and clicked photos and made videos while we married,” she alleged.

She alleged that the man’s behaviour towards her became very aggressive after that. On May 16, the woman said she came back to her family and filed a marriage dissolution application. She said later she found out that he belonged to a different religion and had made fake documents for identity and educational qualifications.

“We were then approached by a man who demanded that my family pay him as well as my husband Rs 25 lakh to end the marriage. He threatened to release objectionable photos of mine on social media and demanded Rs 2 lakh in cash immediately, which we paid them after they threatened us with connections to powerful people,” alleged the woman in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 20 police station for cheating, extortion and criminal intimidation, among others.

“The husband is a Delhi resident and is absconding from his house, along with other family members. His parents have different religions, of which he did not inform the woman. A probe in the matter is underway and we will know more once he is nabbed,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.