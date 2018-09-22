Not enough funds, Okhla Bird Sanctuary plan to be revised

The forest department is revising its plan for Okhla Bird Sanctuary as it has not been able to receive funds to match its earlier proposal.

The department had submitted an ambitious plan earlier this year to revive the sanctuary at a cost of Rs 99 crore, turning it into a bio-tourism hub.

While the proposal has been approved by the state government as well as Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), funds have still not been sanctioned. The MoEF recently agreed to provide Rs 15 crore, which is just about 1/7th of the total project cost.

The officials said the amount was mentioned verbally by MoEF officials in a meeting held on July 13.

The MoEF has now asked the department to send a revised proposal, is to be submitted with a reduced total cost. However, it is still unclear as to what amount will be sanctioned for the development of the sanctuary. Two budget proposals may be prepared, with a total cost of Rs 14 crore and Rs 56 crore each, and be presented to the MoEF, officials said.

“We are revising most of the earlier provisions and may remove some related to research and development. The plan earlier was to divide the sanctuary into four zones, including a core zone that would see minimum intervention,” PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, said.

He said other parts of Okhla Bird Sanctuary, away from the core zone, would be used for conservation education and nature interpretation, and would attract school children, families, ecologists and other such visitor groups to the sanctuary.

With winter approaching, the department is also short of time to make the requisite changes once the proposal is approved.

“Usually, we do not disturb the sanctuary from early winter as migratory birds start arriving and breeding season begins. So, we have very little time if we want to make any changes here,” Srivastava said.

The sanctuary currently has facilities like mounds/islands for birds, an open space for the nature education programme, cycling tracks on metalled road, a bamboo board walk, watch towers, birding points, a nature trail and benches.

The new plan included an interpretation centre, reception and library, visitor centre, reception counters, improved watch towers, a board walk in the existing nature trail, sign boards, small theatre, improved nature trails, ticketing counter, bio-toilets, a new entry to the sanctuary, drinking water facilities, a souvenir shop, digital displays for publicity, a cafeteria and rest area, an interactive website, parking, sign boards and hoardings, and publication material like field guides, brochures, flyers and hand-outs.

However, the list will be heavily edited to suit the available budget. Officials said that better toilets, basic sanitation drinking water and an improvement in the nature trail are some of the changes that will remain. Habitat development, a booking counter, a cycle track, golf carts and the shifting of the main gate are also some of the important provisions that are required to upgrade the area.

The department has also approached Noida authority for funds but has not received any response yet. According to a Supreme Court order, Noida authority is supposed to provide 5% of the total construction cost of the Dalit Prerna Sthal for improving greenery in the city and also for improvement of the sanctuary. The amount would be approximately Rs 25 crore, officials said.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 03:58 IST