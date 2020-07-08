e-paper
Old video of Noida mall roof collapse goes viral

Old video of Noida mall roof collapse goes viral

noida Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A video showing a portion of the roof of DLF Mall of India at Noida sector-18 went viral on Wednesday. The mall said that the clip was of June and that repair works were on.

The video showed a section of the roof collapsing, creating a cloud of dust.

“We had commenced planned enhancement works in a part of The Mall of India, Noida when the lockdown was suddenly implemented. During this time, a small portion, measuring approx. 650 square metres -- under 3% of total roof area ... was in the process of being prepared … the thunderstorm and extreme weather conditions that hit the city of Noida in June adversely impacted this portion of the roof in its vulnerable state. As a consequence of the damage suffered, a decision was taken to bring down that entire portion of the roof and rebuild it completely with enhanced standards,” read an official statement from the mall.

According to the police, they have neither received any complaint nor has such an incident that happened on Wednesday.

“The video is old and we did not receive any complaint nor any such incident has happened. The shopping mall is closed for the visitors,” said RK Singh, SHO, Sector-20 police station, Noida.

The shopping malls were allowed to open from June 8 after remaining shut for 70 days in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Mall of India remained shut with its officials saying that it will resume operations soon.

