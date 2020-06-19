One more arrested for woman’s rape in moving bus in UP

noida

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 06:44 IST

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the rape of a woman in a moving passenger bus, officials said.

The police had on Wednesday arrested one of the two accused drivers, while a search is on for two more persons in connection with the case, the officials said.

A 25-year-old woman who was travelling from Pratapgarh to Noida was allegedly raped at around 2 am on Wednesday in a privately-operated AC sleeper bus, according to the police.

“One more accused, identified as Amit alias Mayuri who is a native of Bijnore district, has been arrested by Sector 20 police team. Search is on for two more persons in connection with the case,” a police spokesperson said on Thursday night.

More details about the arrested person or the other accused could not be gathered immediately.

The woman, who was travelling with her two children to Noida where her husband works as a vegetable vendor, was allegedly raped by one of the two drivers of the long-route bus on a road stretch between Lucknow and Mathura, the police said.

There were around a dozen more passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident when the woman was allegedly raped on the last seat and threatened with dire consequences if she tried to raise an alarm, according to officials.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 20 police station in Noida under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 212 (harbouring offender), it said.