Onion, green vegetable prices more than double in one month

Onion prices continue to increase with a hike of over 300% registered in the last one month, as do the prices of other vegetables that have almost doubled in the last one month. In the last week though, green vegetable prices plateaued, but onion prices rose by 100% in the last four days.

“At the Noida phase 2 wholesale vegetable market, onions were sold on Tuesday between ₹45 per kg and ₹51 per kg. Only potato prices have remained stable since the last month. Now potato prices will see a hike during Navratras. Today, onion prices are three times the price a month ago. Green vegetable prices have doubled in the last month. However, green vegetable prices have remained stable in the last week,” Om Prakash, a representative of the Wholesale Fruits and Vegetable Market Association, said on Tuesday.

Potato prices are set to see a hike next month as several people who fast during the Navratra, consume a lot of potatoes.

At the Bhangel market too, shopkeepers claimed onion prices have seen a sharp spike. “In the last month, prices of onions have been more than double. In a massive increase from ₹20 per kg to ₹25 per kg in the last week of August, onion prices today were between ₹50 per kg and ₹55 per kg. Potato prices have remained the same during the last month, varying from ₹300 to ₹400 for a 50 kg bag of potatoes, depending on the quality,” Ajeet Singh, a shopkeeper at Bhangel, who sells onions and potatoes, said.

At the Sector 20 retail market, vendor Lalan Prasad said, “Within the last week only, onion prices have more than doubled from ₹30 per kg to ₹70 per kg. Potato prices are stable at ₹20. However, they will shoot up during Navratra.”

Deepak Sharma, a resident of Sector 61, said, “Onion prices have doubled on online vegetable shopping sites too.”

On Grofers, a grocery shopping app, the onion rate on Tuesday was ₹292 for 5 kg and at BigBasket, another grocery shopping app, the onion rate on Tuesday varied between ₹55 per kg and ₹65 per kg.

A few consumers said they had purchased stocked onions last month, anticipating a hike. “Last month, I had purchased onions in bulk to last two months, when the price was ₹15 per kg. Now, I have bought potatoes, anticipating the hike in potato prices during Navratras,” Rupali Gupta, a resident of Sector 53, said.

