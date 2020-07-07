Over 80% target achieved in sampling drive, 67 new positives in GB Nagar

noida

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:02 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday achieved over 80% of its target of collecting 4,000 samples in a day for coronavirus testing — a significant improvement from Sunday’s sample collection of 55% — on the fifth day of the 10-day massive surveillance drive.

GB Nagar district surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said a total of 3,290 samples were collected by different teams in the district on Monday using different methods, including on-site rapid antigen kits, TrueNat machines, and lab-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. “Out of 2,534 samples collected through rapid antigen kits, 60 samples tested positive. Our teams have also collected 731 samples through RT-PCR tests and their results will come in a few days. Apart from this, 25 samples have been taken through TrueNat machines, of which none tested positive,” he said.

Meanwhile, 67 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to confirmed 2,831 cases. According to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room, a total of 1,762 people have been cure and discharged, including three on Monday, in the district so far. “So far, 28 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 1,041 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

In Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, as many as 24 Covid-19-positive patients succumbed to the disease. The overall tally of positive cases in the state has touched 28,642 cases with 933 new cases in the last 24 hours. While 809 patients have lost their lives to the infection in the state so far, 19,109 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the state till the date. At present, the state has 8,718 active cases.