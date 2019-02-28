Overloaded truck rams under-construction flyover on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A commercial truck carrying a heavy load of straw crashed into an under-construction flyover, under Phase 3 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project, in Pilkhuwa on Wednesday morning. Work on Phase-3 of the expressway, from Dasna to Hapur, is being done by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to officials, the incident took place around 5am Wednesday when the heavily laden truck crashed into the structure of the under-construction flyover and a major segment of a temporary concrete structure, weighing around 30 tonnes, fell on the vehicle. Officials said the structure collapsed on the truck and did not hit any of the other vehicle on the road or fall on the main carriageway.

“The incident did not result in any major casualty as the structure was hit by the truck and the temporary concrete segment fell on the truck itself. The segments were to be joined to form part of a permanent structure of the flyover. The segment fell on the truck and remained there. It is now being removed,” RP Singh, project director, NHAI, said.

“An inner lane, right next to the flyover structure, is used by light vehicles while an outer lane is used by commercial ones. The incident took place when the truck came to the inner lane and its big load of straw hit the structure of the flyover and led the segment to fall,” he added.

The 4.6km-long flyover, is located at Pilkhuwa in Hapur district.

The flyover is part of a 22km stretch under Phase 3 of the DME project and is likely to be opened by the end of April.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 03:46 IST