Police form 13 rapid action teams to tackle virus menace

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 20:24 IST

In addition to training its personnel to combat the threat from the 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the Gautam Budh Nagar police has also formed 13 rapid action teams and appointed a nodal officer to tackle all disease-related emergencies.

Three teams, each headed by a deputy commissioner of police and comprising one assistant commissioner of police and 10 junior personnel, have been formed with additional DCP Ankur Aggarwal as the nodal officer.

“The primary function is to maintain thorough coordination with the health department which is the first responders in the fight against Covid-19. The rapid action teams will be the first to handle emergencies related to the disease in the district,” Aggarwal said.

Each team has eight to 10 police personnel who have been provided with hazmat suits, masks and medical kits to deal with any exigency. A demonstration of the equipment to be used and the standard operating procedures was done Tuesday, in a session presided over by police commissioner Alok Singh.

“Hygiene should have a primary focus in houses, stations and barracks. There should be thorough sanitisation. Hand sanitisers should be used by all personnel. The next 15 days are crucial — so awareness should be spread. Black marketing of sanitisers, masks or any other necessary items will be dealt with strictly,” a statement from the police said.

Avoiding crowds and social distancing were also stressed upon. Police also said rumour mongering will invite strict penalties.

“Action will be taken against people creating panic in crowded places or spreading rumours. The force will also provide necessary support to officials in dicey situations. Primary focus is to ensure that in case of medical emergencies, rumour mongering remains minimal and law and order situation doesn’t worsen and there is no inter-department miscommunication,” Aggarwal said.

Isolation centres have been set up at the Sector 39 and Beta 2 police stations. Any person suspected of having the infection, but fighting quarantine or isolation, may be booked under sections 188, 269 or 270 of the IPC using powers granted under the Epidemic Act, 1897.

Protective medicines will also be provided at police posts and stations and dispatched with police vehicles, police said.