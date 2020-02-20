Private firms install anti-smog guns in Noida, Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:24 IST

Two anti-smog guns have been installed in Noida and Greater Noida to control dust pollution in areas where construction is taking place. The two anti-smog guns have been installed at the Samsung Electronics-India factory in Noida and at a residential project of Gaursons India in Greater Noida West.

The machines have been installed by the two firms as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

The apex court had directed that anti-smog guns should be used in Delhi-NCR at project sites that require environment clearance from the state/Centre and have built up area of more than 20,000 sqm, including excavation, material handling and other dust-generating activities.

According to officials, smog is formed by the accumulation of particulate matter present in the atmosphere and fine particles emitted through industrial units, vehicles and others similar sources. Such smog not only results in haze but also affects health. The anti-smog gun is deployed in such conditions. It sprays atomised water so that dust and particles settle down. The droplets emitted by the anti-smog guns are ultra fine.

Samsung India officials did not comment on the development.

Gaursons managing director (Greater Noida) Manoj Gaur said, “We have installed the anti-smog gun to control dust pollution because of the ongoing construction. We have bought the anti-smog gun for around ₹7 lakh. The measure has been taken as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. The machine throws water droplets, creates mist and has a fan which propels this mist helping settling dust particles. It is an easy-to-use machine which will be operated by our men only.”

Welcoming the action, UPPCB environmental engineer Utsav Sharma said, “It is a good initiative and the anti-smog gun will help whenever the pollution level goes up. Two anti-smog guns have been installed and more will be done in the coming months as per the SC guidelines.”