Home / Noida / Recover losses from suspects, book them under NSA: CM

Recover losses from suspects, book them under NSA: CM

noida Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Ghaziabad: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Ghaziabad administration to recover the loss to the state exchequer in the Muradnagar roof collapse incident from the suspects involved. Till Tuesday, five suspects, including the prime suspect, were arrested.

The Ghaziabad police have arrested Niharika Singh, the executive officer of the Muradnagar Nagar Palika, besides CP Singh, a junior engineer, and Ashish Kumar, a supervisor, as well as prime suspect, contractor Ajay Tyagi. His alleged accomplice, Sanjay Garg, who is a contractor of another private firm, wasarrested Tuesday morning.

A reward of ₹25,000 had been announced on Tyagi’s arrest.

“The CM has directed that the government’s losses in the incident should be recovered from the respective contractor and engineers. The CM has also directed that action under the National Security Act should be initiated against the suspects,” the UP government said in a statement Tuesday.

Families of the victims on Monday had blocked the Delhi Meerut Road for seven hours by placing the bodies on the road. They had demanded compensation of ₹20 lakh for each family, besides free education for their children and a government job to one of the family members.

The CM had announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased on the day of the incident, which on Tuesday, was increased to ₹10 lakh per family.

“He has also directed for the provision of a house for each of the affected families, if they have no home of their own,” the statement issued on Tuesday added.

The 40 foot structure at the Ukhlarsi cremation ground collapsed on Sunday morning killing 24 persons who were part of a group there to attend the funeral of a 65-year-old man, who died a day earlier.

The Ghaziabad police later lodged an FIR naming the contractor, executive officer, junior engineer and supervisor, besides several other unidentified persons under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damages) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant etc).

“Tyagi was arrested on late Monday while his accomplice was arrested Tuesday morning. Tyagi had fled the city soon after the incident and went to Hapur and Meerut to evade arrest. He was nabbed while he was trying to go to Delhi. The three others – the executive office, junior engineer and supervisor – had been arrested Monday morning,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

