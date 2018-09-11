Man on the run after raping 14-year-old stepdaughter in Sahibabad

A 35-year-old man allegedly is on the run after raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter at his house in a locality under the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad police station on Monday morning. The police said that they have formed teams to nab the accused, who is from Sardhana in Meerut.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10am on Monday when the mother of the minor girl had gone to work. The accused, finding the girl alone at home, allegedly raped her. The girl’s older sister later approached the police and lodged an FIR at Sahibabad police station.

“The man is stated to be stepfather of the girl. According to her older sister’s complaint, the accused also molested another sister of theirs several times. We have sent the girl for a medical examination and teams are trying to trace the accused at the earliest,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

The victim is the youngest of three sisters. The older two are married, and the one who filed the complaint stays in the same locality.

“The girl studies at a private school. Her mother was away for work. The man beat her up and forced himself on her. Thereafter, he fled the house. The girl approached us and we went to the police,” the brother-in-law of the victim said.

The police have registered an FIR under the IPC sections for rape, molestation, causing hurt and criminal intimidation, besides levying provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“Our teams have reached Meerut and are close to tracing the man. He had been staying with the mother of the victim for the past 15 years,” an officer from Sahibabad police station said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 12:01 IST