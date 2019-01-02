Sahibabad woman stabs husband after he accesses her phone calls with another man

A 45-year-old man suffered injuries after his wife allegedly inflicted multiple injuries on him with a knife before fleeing her house on Monday night. Police said they have lodged an FIR at Sahibabad police station and named the 43-year-old woman and her friend as accused in the case.

According to the victim Anil Kumar, a property dealer residing in a locality under Sahibabad police station area, there has been dispute between him and his wife over her friendship with a man from Palwal. Getting suspicious, he installed an app in her mobile phone a fortnight back and came to know about their conversations.

“We had a love marriage. But she had been in touch with the man, Kim, for the past two years. After I installed the app, I got to know about their relation about 15 days back. On Monday night, when I was sleeping, she took out a kitchen knife and landed 7-8 blows on me. Some of them hit my abdomen,” Kumar said.

“After inflicting injuries, my wife fled. We have a 20-year-old son whose future is at stake after this incident. I am still willing to patch up if she comes back. Her friend Kim also used to threaten me on phone. They both came in contact on a social networking site,” he added.

The police lodged an FIR on Tuesday morning. The FIR names Kim and the woman as accused and was lodged under IPC sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), among others .

“We have lodged an FIR against wife and her friend. She had fled the spot after inflicting injury to her husband. We have directed the investigating officer to initiate all legal steps,” Dr Rakesh Mishra, circle officer, Sahibabad, said.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 11:24 IST