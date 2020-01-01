Severely polluted air marks New Year Day in GB Nagar, Ghaziabad

noida

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 23:57 IST

Just like past two years, Noida and adjoining areas began the first day of 2020 with severely polluted air, even as the cold wave continued on Wednesday with minimum temperature recorded at 2.4°Celsius. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a slight rise in temperature and slight drizzling on Thursday due to the influence of the Western Disturbance.

On Wednesday, the night temperature was recorded at 2.4° Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.5° Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

Weather analysts attribute the rise in the temperatures to the phenomenon of Western Disturbance that is likely to change the wind direction from icy cold north-westerly winds to the comparatively warmer easterly winds. The Western Disturbance is also likely to cause light rain in the national capital region (NCR).

“Thursday’s minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 6°Celsius and 19°Celsius, respectively. There are chances of light rain throughout the day. Friday may also see some drizzling,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida on January 1 deteriorated to ‘severe’, as per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) which categorizes air quality from ‘good’ to ‘severe’ on a scale of 0 to 500.

According to the CPCB bulletin, the air quality index (AQI) value for Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad was ‘severe’ at 438, 420 and 412, respectively, against ‘very poor’ air a day earlier.

The level of PM2.5, or particles with diameter of less than 2.5mm, remained the major pollutants in the air. According to CPCB, the average PM2.5 in Noida was recorded at 316.08 microgrammes per cubic metre, which is 12 times the international safe limit of 10 µg/m³ and 5 times the national safe limit of 60 µg/m³.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), pollutants trapped in the air are likely to get swept away as wind speed is likely to increase.

“The SAFAR model now suggests that under the influence of Western Disturbance, increased surface wind and improved ventilation, AQI is forecast to improve to higher-end of ‘very poor’ category by Thursday. Further, significant improvement in AQI towards the middle of ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category is expecting by January 3,” the SAFAR forecast stated.