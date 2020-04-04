Stranded migrants struggle for food in Noida, despite govt assurances

noida

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:08 IST

On a bright Friday afternoon, Sushila Devi, a migrant worker, stood under the shade of a tree, waiting nervously for her first meal of the day. Along with thirty-odd people, Devi, who is from Bihar’s Beguserai, had walked over five kilometres from Garhi Chaukhandi village to reach near a temple in Sector 61 after someone told them that a food distributing van that would pass by in the afternoon.

Risking being corned by the police for venturing outside amid the lockdown, the group of migrant workers said they had no choice to reach the spot after failing to get any dinner the previous night.

Soon, a police jeep arrived and the police officers questioned them why there were on the roads even when ration and meals are being sent to their neighbourhoods. Some workers mustered the courage to tell the police officers the ration and meals were not being served in their area regularly and even if the food van comes once in a while, it not everyone gets food.

Meanwhile, a food distributing vehicle dispatched from the community kitchen at Sector 61, passed by and a bunch of policemen stopped. The police officer distributed the food and around 3pm, the workers had their first meal of the day.

“Call 144 and food will reach your place,” a police officer told the workers and gave them the phone numbers of a couple of other helplines set up to provide food and shelter to those in need.

Devi, however, was sceptical about how useful the helpline numbers would be for her and her family.

“We have tried the helpline numbers a lot of times and it is a very long and complicated process to get food through them. Moreover, those who distribute meals sometimes do not visit, and sometimes when they do visit the staff insists that only those whose names are in the “list” would get the food. The ration is also only for those who have ration cards. The ration also doesn’t reach the beneficiaries despite requests,” Devi, who is stuck in the city with no work and little money, said.

“Most of our have neighbours have left, my family and I couldn’t leave as we did not have enough money to make the journey back home. We don’t have land back in the village, and the contractor who got us job here at a factory in Sector 63 has said that we will get out due wages if we stay back in the city,” she said.

The administration has set up more than 28 community kitchen across the Gautam Budh Nagar district that serve food and distribute it in vans to migrant workers, homeless people and those livings in slums, but many of the intended beneficiaries such as Devi said they do not get food regularly and are left out of the distribution loop.

To avail the relief service the administration has set up, such providing accommodation at shelter home and giving food at community kitchens, the migrants call the helpline numbers but said the officials keep directing them to call another number and the loop keeps repeating itself.

Shivani Shakya, a daily wage earner who is from Farukhabad lives in a shanty in Sector 68 with nine people including two children had also been battling hunger for the past few days.

“We have been calling on the helpline numbers that the police officials gave us, and all we got was more numbers to dial. Sometimes they assure that food has been sent, but the food never arrives. The food van seldom visits our area and when it does, sometimes we manage to get meals, sometimes we don’t as they say that only those with their name in some list will be served,” Shivani, who works at a garment factory in Sector 65, said.

According to the slum dwellers in Sector 68 no food had reached them till 3pm on Saturday. When HT called one of the helpline number released last month, which happens to be one of the district magistrate’s office number – 0120-2544700, the reply was: “Yes, we are helping, but its better if you call at the new toll free helpline 1800-4192211. They will definitely help.”

Upon calling the toll-free, the operator said, “We will definitely dispatch food, but it would be better if you call 0120-2435027”. On calling the third phone number, the reply was,” The location in Sector 68 mentioned by you is near the community kitchen in Mamura. Give a call at 9205691572, the person who will answer the phone is managing the centre and the food distribution there and he will help you.”

Officials at the community kitchen at Mamura, reached through the above-mentioned number, explained how the food was reaching everyone and then gave this reporter another number to get food distributed at Sector 68.

“Dial 9971282306, he is the supervisor and will help. He had dispatched the food vehicle, and if you will inform him the said stranded labours in the area will also get the food,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

“Food is being sent to all the areas, however, if anyone has behind they can call at the new toll free 1800-4192211,” said the supervisor and the loop did not end after the sixth call as well.

After making a couple of more calls, the migrant workers at Sector 68 finally got the first meal in the evening around 5.30pm.

When reached for a comment on the efficiencies of the helpline, district magistrate Suhas LY had first said he would speak on the matter at a later time, but despite repeated attempts remained unavailable till this story was published.

Despite repeated attempts, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority, Praveen Mishra, who is in charge of the ten community kitchens in Noida, remained unavailable for comment as well.