Three-year-old boy dies after falling into 5-foot-deep open drain in Loni

A three-year-old boy allegedly slipped into a drain outside his house in Malik Nagar colony in Loni on Monday afternoon. The police said the parents of the boy had gone to take part in a religious gathering in Bulandshahr and had left the toddler with his 10-yearold brother.

The incident took place outside the house of Saleem, an auto driver living in the colony for past 12 years.

According to officials, Saleem’s minor son Shaad was playing outside the house when he suddenly slipped and fell into an open drain.

“It was after some time that locals started a search and spotted his slippers floating in the water. A local resident, Firoz, fished out the boy. He was rushed to a private hospital and later to GTB Hospital where he was declared dead,” Usman, a local resident, said.

“We have raised the issue of open drains with the authorities several times but there has been no action so far,” he said.

The drain in which Shaad fell into is believed to be nearly fivefoot deep.

The police said they received information about the incident and have informed the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) of Loni.

“The family of the boy has not given any complaint so far and have not opted to get a post-mortem examination done,” Durgesh Kumar Singh, circle officer (Loni), said.

Loni SDM Satendra Kumar Singh said he has written to Loni nagar palika officials to take steps to cover drains.

“Local residents have complained about the open drain in the locality. We have written to the Loni nagar palika executive officer to take steps to covering drains,” the SDM, said.

The incidents of children falling into drains have been recurrent in the district. In Loni, a two-and-half-year-old girl died after falling into an open drain in December in Mustafabad colony area. Another boy fell and died in an open water tank in Ashok Vihar in Loni.

