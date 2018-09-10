Traffic diversions to decongest Noida, Greater Noida

In order to tackle vehicular congestion in the district, the traffic police on Saturday created diversions at the Surajpur tri-junction and at the intersection of sectors 50-51-72-75, based on the diversions at the Parthala Chowk and Kisan Chowk.

The diversion was created for vehicles coming from Dadri and Tilpata. Now, instead of going straight towards Kulesra and Yamaha Chowk, vehicles will take a left turn and then a U-turn from the Crowne Plaza roundabout.

Traffic cops claimed the diversion will help in traffic decongestion. “This will ease the traffic as the red light at the junction will become free. In the two days since it has been implemented, traffic has been smooth. We hope the trend continues,” Avinash, traffic sub inspector, said.

Commuters felt some degree of relief as well. “Things were a little better due to the diversion. It was not as chaotic as before. However, some people did not follow rules. Some motorcyclists passed through the plastic barriers. The purpose of the diversion will be served if everyone abides by rules,” Yatendra Kasana, a Noida resident who travels to Dadri often, said.

Another diversion was created at the intersection of sectors 50-51-72-75 after a cut was blocked. This will be implemented from Monday, said traffic police.

“Traffic coming in from the direction of Sector 71 will not be able to turn right towards sectors 50 or 51. They will have to go straight and take a U-turn from the new metro station. Similarly, commuters coming in from sectors 50 or 51 will be able to move towards sector 72 or 75 only after taking a U-turn before the Sector 71 crossing,” the traffic inspector said.

The decision to block this cut was taken to ease congestion at the crossing, especially during peak hours, said Avinash.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 03:47 IST