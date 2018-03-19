Transport department to dismantle all seized unregistered e-rickshaws

As the drive against unregistered e-rickshaws continues, the transport department has decided to dismantle and shred the vehicle parts immediately so that they cannot be brought back on the roads. A joint team of police and transport department has seized 92 unregistered e-rickshaws in the last four days.

On Thursday, the transport and police department teams initiated a joint drive against the unregistered e-rickshaws plying on Noida streets. According to officials, while there are about 1,000 registered e-rickshaws in Noida, the number of unauthorized e-rickshaws is anywhere between 6,000 to 7,000.

“This is an ongoing campaign and we will continue to take these illegal vehicles off the roads with the help of traffic police. Once we seize them, the parts will be dismantled and shredded without delay, so that they cannot hit the roads again,” A K Pandey, assistant road transport officer (ARTO-Admin), said.

The team seized 50 vehicles on Thursday during the drive. Following this, the crackdown against illegal e-rickshaws has continued with 19 more seized on Friday, 6 on Saturday and another 17 on Sunday, according to police records.

Speaking against the drive, e-rickshaw drivers claim that the illegal dealers must be stopped from operating rather than seizing vehicles, as it would leave the drivers unemployed.

“Shredding vehicles will leave about 7,000 drivers unemployed. Some relaxation should be given as the illegal vehicles do not have a life of more than two years. Instead, the dealers of illegal vehicles must be raided and stopped, as poor and uneducated drivers are unaware of the legalities and buy the vehicles from dealers who offer them at cheaper rates,” Ashok Chauhan, patron, E-rickshaw Chalak Vikas Samiti, said.

Read I Noida to continue seizing unregistered e-rickshaws in Noida; drivers cry foul

He added that the drivers’ association is regularly educating drivers and recently organized three meetings asking drivers to be wary of fake dealers. The association has also distributed a list of 48 authorised e-rickshaw dealers in the city.

Drivers also claimed that while some of them are ready to register, the department has not increased its limit of registering 1,000 e-rickshaws. However, transport department officials said that they are registering new e-rickshaws regularly.