e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Trial for ‘e-corridor’ on Yamuna Expressway to start on November 25

Trial for ‘e-corridor’ on Yamuna Expressway to start on November 25

noida Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:01 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
         

Noida: A month-long high-tech trial for electric vehicles (EV) will be conducted Yamuna Expressway beginning November 25 to examine the viability of EVs on expressway and the charging stations and other basic facilities for the project.

The ‘e-corridor’ on the Yamuna Expressway is proposed to be the first under the Ease of Doing Business programme of the Advance Services for Social and Administrative Reforms (ASSAR), a private entity supported by the central government.

On Sunday, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh flagged off three e-taxis in a traffic rally from the commissionerate office in Sector 108. “The e-vehicles are environment friendly. The use of e-vehicles will lead to a healthy environment as they are better than petrol/diesel powered vehicles. A trial for EVs on the Yamuna Expressway is scheduled for later this month. A private firm engaged three of its e-taxis in the traffic rally on Sunday,” he said.

The taxis were provided by Gurugram-based cab aggregator Blue Smart Mobility. “We displayed three e-cabs (Tata Tigor models) in the programme. In one-and-a-half hour charting, the e-vehicle can run up to 220 km. We have also placed a Covid safety sheet inside the vehicles to separate riders and drivers. We have launched our services in the National Capital Region. People can download our app from the Google Play Store too books cabs,” said Akash Grover, executive assistant, Blue Smart Mobility.

Abhijeet Sinha, director, ASSAR, said that his organisation associated with the Noida police in the traffic safety month. “From November 25, we have planned to conduct a trial of EVs from Greater Noida to Agra on National Highways to test the EV viability. This will be a one month trail on the Yamuna Expressway. A similar trial will be conducted on NH 48, which connects Delhi to Jaipur,” he said. The programme will be launched on the 96th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on November 25.

In the first phase, trials will be conducted on the Yamuna Expressway only. Once this is completed, trials on the Delhi-Jaipur route will be started.

He said that in the trial, the number of charging stations needed, total charging points, cafeteria, budgeting, etc. needed on the route will be examined. The combined strength of corridors which will be examined on the Yamuna Expressway (Noida-Agra) and NH 48 (Delhi - Jaipur) will be 500 km. According to an estimate, eight-10 charging stations will be set up along the Yamuna Expressway and a similar number on NH 48.

Sinha said that the e-highway project can be developed in 90 days. “The e-highway will be technology-led. The e-vehicles will be connected to nearest charting stations digitally. If a vehicle breaks down, help will reach within 30 minutes,” he said. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, minister of state for Animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries and MSME, will flag off the trail on November 25.

top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In