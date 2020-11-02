Trial for ‘e-corridor’ on Yamuna Expressway to start on November 25

noida

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:01 IST

Noida: A month-long high-tech trial for electric vehicles (EV) will be conducted Yamuna Expressway beginning November 25 to examine the viability of EVs on expressway and the charging stations and other basic facilities for the project.

The ‘e-corridor’ on the Yamuna Expressway is proposed to be the first under the Ease of Doing Business programme of the Advance Services for Social and Administrative Reforms (ASSAR), a private entity supported by the central government.

On Sunday, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh flagged off three e-taxis in a traffic rally from the commissionerate office in Sector 108. “The e-vehicles are environment friendly. The use of e-vehicles will lead to a healthy environment as they are better than petrol/diesel powered vehicles. A trial for EVs on the Yamuna Expressway is scheduled for later this month. A private firm engaged three of its e-taxis in the traffic rally on Sunday,” he said.

The taxis were provided by Gurugram-based cab aggregator Blue Smart Mobility. “We displayed three e-cabs (Tata Tigor models) in the programme. In one-and-a-half hour charting, the e-vehicle can run up to 220 km. We have also placed a Covid safety sheet inside the vehicles to separate riders and drivers. We have launched our services in the National Capital Region. People can download our app from the Google Play Store too books cabs,” said Akash Grover, executive assistant, Blue Smart Mobility.

Abhijeet Sinha, director, ASSAR, said that his organisation associated with the Noida police in the traffic safety month. “From November 25, we have planned to conduct a trial of EVs from Greater Noida to Agra on National Highways to test the EV viability. This will be a one month trail on the Yamuna Expressway. A similar trial will be conducted on NH 48, which connects Delhi to Jaipur,” he said. The programme will be launched on the 96th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on November 25.

In the first phase, trials will be conducted on the Yamuna Expressway only. Once this is completed, trials on the Delhi-Jaipur route will be started.

He said that in the trial, the number of charging stations needed, total charging points, cafeteria, budgeting, etc. needed on the route will be examined. The combined strength of corridors which will be examined on the Yamuna Expressway (Noida-Agra) and NH 48 (Delhi - Jaipur) will be 500 km. According to an estimate, eight-10 charging stations will be set up along the Yamuna Expressway and a similar number on NH 48.

Sinha said that the e-highway project can be developed in 90 days. “The e-highway will be technology-led. The e-vehicles will be connected to nearest charting stations digitally. If a vehicle breaks down, help will reach within 30 minutes,” he said. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, minister of state for Animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries and MSME, will flag off the trail on November 25.