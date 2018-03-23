Trial on 30km Noida-Greater Noida stretch to begin from April 15

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday said that the trial on the 30km Noida-Greater Noida Metro corridor is set to begin from April 15.

The NMRC received two more trains from CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Corporation — the Chinese agency supplying coaches for the Noida-Greater Noida Link — that are almost ready for trial, on Thursday .

“Since we received two trains from China today, we have finalised April 15 for the trial. It will begin on the 10km stretch from the Metro depot at Bodaki to sector 146. We will begin the trial on the 30km stretch later,” said PD Upadhyay, executive director, NMRC.

The NMRC is procuring trains from China at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore.

On December 13, 2017, the NMRC had received its first train consisting of four coaches, paving the way for a test trial run that started on January 2, 2018. The new trains will also have four coaches each.

“Each month, we will receive one or two trains from China. We need to get a total of 19 trains for the 30km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link. We have received three trains so far, and will get the rest by 2019. We need 11 trains to start our commercial operations on this link, which is almost ready. We are busy testing the electrical work and signals, and giving finishing touches to the Metro stations,” Upadhyay said.

The 30km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link, expected to benefit nearly 15 lakh people, has 21 Metro stations in sectors 52, 51, 50, 78, 81, Dadri Road, sectors 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 147, 153, 149, Knowledge Park 2, Knowledge Park 1, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Delta 1 and Depot Station. Around 20km of the line is located in Noida and the remaining 10km in Greater Noida.

It is estimated that around 1.2 lakh commuters will use it on a daily basis, and the number is expected to rise 4 lakh by 2031. One train has the capacity to accommodate 1,034 passengers, including 16 differently abled persons.

NMRC officials said work on the aqua Metro link was 100 per cent complete. The NMRC, which was formed on November 14, 2014, owns this ₹5,503 crore project, including land cost. In 2015, the NMRC had roped in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to start work on this project in May 2015 with a deadline of end-2017.