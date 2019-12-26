e-paper
Home / Noida / Two arrested for robbing e-com firm’s delivery agent in Noida

Two arrested for robbing e-com firm’s delivery agent in Noida

noida Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:37 IST
The police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly robbing a delivery agent of an e-commerce company in Noida Sector 110. The police said it recovered two stolen cars, some soaps, adhesive tapes and a country-made gun from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Mohit, and Amit, Both are residents of Ghaziabad, the police said. Their accomplices— Monu, Arvind and one unknown man— managed to escape from the spot, they added.

Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 police station, said Mohammad Azad, a delivery agent with an e-commerce company had filed a complaint in this regard on December 16. Azad had said he had gone Sector 110 to deliver a hard disc and the two suspects had come there in Maruti Vitara Brezza car to collect it from him. “One person received the package and handed it over to the other suspect who was in the car. The second suspect opened the package and replaced the hard disc worth ₹ 24,000 with soap and returned it to me,” he said. The suspects then drove away without making a payment for the product, he alleged.

The police registered a case against the suspects under sections 420, 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

Pundir said on Wednesday night the police received information about the movement of some suspected criminals in the area. “A police team visited Sector 88 and found five persons planning to conduct some crime. The police arrested two suspects while three accomplices managed to escape,” he said.

The police said the suspects used to order products online and then rob the delivery agents. “The suspect said they were planning to conduct bigger robberies as robbing delivery agents was not yielding enough money. We have recovered a Maruti Swift Dzire, a Tata Indica, one countrymade gun, two cartridges among other things from their possession,” Pundir said.

“The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search to arrest the three suspects who are on the run,” Pundir said.

