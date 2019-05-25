Two arrested in Dadri for killing, storing ‘cattle meat’

Two residents of Noorpur village in Dadri were arrested for allegedly killing a stray cattle and storing its meat. The police made the arrests following a search operation at their houses on Friday, based on a tip-off they received.

The arrested persons have been identified as Zahid, 25, and his neighbour Yakub, 65.

The police recovered around 15-20 kilograms of meat from Zahid’s fridge, along with a countrymade rifle, live cartridges and knives required to carve the meat. The police also found 10 kilograms of the same meat, a rifle and live cartridges at Yakub’s house.

The meat has been sent to a veterinary laboratory in Mathura for identification. “As it was a sensitive matter, we went with our force to conduct the search,” said Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural).

Dadri was in news in 2015, following the lynching of a Muslim man for allegedly storing beef in his house. On September 28, 2015, a mob beat 55-year-old Mohammad Ikhlaq to death and injured his son Danish, 22, in Dadri’s Bisada village following rumours that they had consumed ‘beef’ and were storing it in their house.

The incident had triggered national outrage, with many pointing to religious intolerance and leading a chain of protests across the country. Many writers, filmmakers and scientists returned their awards in the wake of the incident.

The police said an informer tipped them off around 12.30pm on Friday that Zahid was storing cow meat in his residence. Multiple police teams visited Zahid’s residence in Noorpur village, located about 50 kilometres from Delhi, to ensure that there is no violence.

“Two persons have been arrested for allegedly storing suspected cattle meat in their fridge. Appropriate legal action has been taken in the matter,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Zahid runs a small-time fodder business and Yakub is a farmer, police said.

“Zahid told us he had killed a stray calf early Friday, along with three other persons. The meat was found in his fridge. He has said that he planned to sell the meatat ₹100 per kg. Two to three more people are likely to be arrested in the matter,” said Jaiswal.

The police registered an FIR against the accused under various sections of the Arms Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention Of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

First Published: May 25, 2019 02:51 IST