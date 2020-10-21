e-paper
Home / Noida / Two persons arrested for crimes against minors in Greater Noida

Two persons arrested for crimes against minors in Greater Noida

noida Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 25-year-old man visited his friend’s place in Surajpur and allegedly raped a 7-year-old girl in the neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the suspect used to visit his friend in Surajpur in search of a job. “The victim lives with her family members in the neighbourhood. The suspect lured the girl into his room with the promise of a toffee and raped her,” she said.

When she returned hom, the victim narrated the ordeal to her family who filed a complaint at Surajpur police station. “Police have registered a case against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and also under POCSO Act. The victim has been sent for a medical examination and report is awaited,” she said.

In another case, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as Govinda, a native of Badaun. He lives on a rented accommodation in Santram Nagar in Site V area in Greater Noida.

Vivek Trivedi, SHO Site V police station, said that the suspect had allegedly kidnapped a minor girl from the neighbourhood. “The girl’s family filed a complaint against him. We registered a case under Section 366 and Section 363 of IPC. We conducted a search and rescued the minor girl from the suspect’s rented accommodation,” he said.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

