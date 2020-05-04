Units in Noida special economic zone to begin operations

noida

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:23 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, from Monday, has started inviting online applications from the entrepreneurs of Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) and export-oriented units (EOUs), to permit them to restart commercial activities.

Development Commissioner (NSEZ) LB Singhal said that the fresh start of commercial activities in SEZs, following the ‘jaan bhi, jahan bhi’ mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will open numerous doors for economic growth in the post-Covid-19 phase.

“The NSEZ has over 262 export units. In 2019-20 fiscal, exports from SEZs crossed ₹7,80,000 crore. I believe that post-Covid-19, SEZs will offer huge opportunities to international investors as many companies specifically from USA and Japan will be looking to invest in India. SEZs have 20,000 hectares of developed land with ready infrastructure for such investments. Single window clearance in SEZs will also attract overseas investors,” he said.

Singhal further said that the details of the circulars of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and state government, besides the details of the online application process for the requisite permission, are being circulated among all the SEZ units. “They have been asked to follow the social distancing norms strictly at their respective units. For units employing more than 50 people, it is mandatory to reduce the workforce by 50%. However, the shifts and working hours can be negotiated between the employers and employees,” he said.

Ajay Goel, the president of the NSEZ entrepreneurs’ association, said that they have been asked to apply online in non-containment zones. “Our applications will be forwarded by the respective SDMs to the authorities concerned. After that, the Noida authority, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), THE development commissioner (NSEZ), THE regional manager, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and the ADM (land acquisition) will issue final permissions in their respective areas,” he said.

He further said that the new system is very user-friendly and consumes minimum time. “With this permission, not only will the economic activity start in a controlled manner, but it will also be proved a test case for further opening of economic activities after the lockdown. The exodus of migrant workers will be reduced as they will see that there is a scope to return to work. Under this new system, the authorities can get the exact data of units and their employees in a single click,” he said.

The district administration had earlier refused to allow the entrepreneurs of the NSEZ to operate despite notifications from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 15 and Uttar Pradesh government on April 16 stating that the area is part of a containment zone.

The district administration has identified 36 containment zones in Noida and placed them in two categories — 20 have one case each (A) and the remaining 16 have two or more cases each (B). “While for A zones, areas within 400m will be sealed, for B zones, a 1km perimeter will be contained. Earlier, there was a one-kilometre radius around areas with one case each and a three-kilometre radius around areas with more than one case,” district magistrate Suhas LY said.