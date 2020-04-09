e-paper
Home / Noida / UP govt launches helpline number for public needs

UP govt launches helpline number for public needs

noida Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Noida
The District Magistrate announced coronavirus hotspots on Wednesday evening, which include 12 clusters, 10 epicentres and 34 localities in total.
         

Soon after the 22 hotspots in the Noida district were identified to be sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the administration has launched an integrated control room for meeting the needs of the public during these restrictions.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere made this announcement in a tweet. “Integrated control room 18004192211, We are at your service,” he tweeted.

The administration is also mapping the households with travel history. “Team 300 (Cluster containment) has visited 52,130 families so far. They found 338 persons with travel history. They are being monitored.”

In Noida, entire Sectors 41, 27, 28, 44, 5, 8 and J.J. Colony will be sealed as they have been identified as hotspots, as they show a concentration of cases and pose the threat of further spread of the virus.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced the hotspots in 15 districts which will be sealed for more stringent enforcement of the lockdown.

The hotspots also include Hyde Park, Sector 78, Supertech Cape Town, Sector 74, Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100, Alpha 1 in Greater Noida, Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2 in Greater Noida, Patwari village, Logix Blossom County, Sector 137, Noida, Paras Tierra and Wazidpur village.

The other hotspots are ATS Dolce, Zeta 1, Greater Noida, Ace Golfshire Society, Sector 150, Omicron 3, Sector 3 in Greater Noida, Mehak Residency, Achega on Greater Noida, Jaypee Wish Town, Sector 128, Ghodi Bacheda village, Stellar MI Omicron 3 in Greater Noida, Palm Olympia, Gaur City -2 in Greater Noida West, Sector 22, Chaudha village, Grand Omaxe, Sector 93-B, and Designer Park, Sector 62.

These areas will be sealed as per precautionary measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has so far claimed four lives across Uttar Pradesh. The state has reported 343 confirmed cases.

Curfew-like measures will be implemented in these hotspots while normal lockdown measures will be in place in other areas.

